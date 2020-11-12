Sirajul Haq inquires after Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has prayed for the early recovery and good health of PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain during his visit to Services Hospital here Wednesday to inquire after his health.

On the occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi briefed the visiting Senator on the health condition of his cousin. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Shujaat’s condition was improving fast and he was expected to recover in a few days.

Siraj prayed that may Almighty give him long and healthy life, terming the ailing former prime minister a true democrat and asset for the country. Talking to the media, Sirajul Haq said the billionaire parliamentarians always remained detached from the general public and could not feel plight of hapless masses. He said the poor were starving to death due to fast rising price hike of essential commodities, while the ruling elite was doing nothing except providing lip-service.

Holding the incumbent government and previous rulers equally responsible for the present scenario, he said now the public had no other option except to vote the JI into power. He said the prime minister claims to change the destiny of the country proved pack of lies as his government did nothing for the betterment of the public at tome of completion of half of its tenure. The PM, he added, deceived the masses in the name of Madina-like-state and made false claim to introduce across the board accountability.

He said the PTI government not only failed to bring any change, it also broke the record of bad governance set by its predecessors. JI information secretary Qaisar Sharif and JI Lahore chapter ameer Zikrullah Mujahid were also present on occasion.