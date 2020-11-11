â€˜Premier torturing Shahbaz and Hamzaâ€™

LAHORE: The PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb, while slamming the government's act of bringing Opposition Leader in NA Shahbaz Sharif to the hospital on armoured car with severe back pain, has said Shahbaz was brought not for medical treatment, but for torturing him more.

In a statement, Marriyum said Prime Minister Imran is taking out the frustration of his failures upon Shahbaz Sharif because he envies the success of Shahbaz and knows he can never be half the man Shahbaz is. She said if any harm were to be inflicted upon Shahbaz, Imran Khan will be responsible.

Marriyum said there hasn't been a penny worth of corruption on Shahbaz which is why the government has now stooped to physical torture after failing to abuse the system to get political vengeance.