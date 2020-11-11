CM Usman Buzdar announces Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) scholarship

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Tuesday about celebration of Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week from November 13.

The CM directed for celebrating this week in a befitting manner, adding the celebrations will be held at different levels along with holding of Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e-Sama at Alhamra Complex, Qaddafi Stadium.

A separate Mehfil-e-Milad will be held for women while the calligraphic exhibition will be arranged at Bagh-e-Jinnah. The CM said international Mashaikh and Ulema convention will be held under the aegis of the Auqaf department. An international Qiraat conference will also be held along with Naatia and declamation contests in educational institutions.

The CM said Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Scholarship has been set up with an amount of Rs50 crore. Rahmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) Chair will be established in divisional universities along with the provision of scholarships for research on the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in international universities.

Another Rs25 crore will be utilised for giving stipends to position-holders and Rahmat-ul-Alameen Scholarships will be given to needy matriculates for further studies. Along with it, short documentaries will be produced on the blessed life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the best documentary will be aired through TV channels and social media along with English and French subtitles. The winning producer will be given a cash prize and certificate, he added.

The CM maintained Pakistan wants to sensitise the global community about the ardent love and affection of the Muslims towards Holy Prophet (PBUH). Observance of corona SOPs will be fully followed during the celebrations, he said.

MoU signed: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and South Punjab Secretariat signed an MoU to implement PITB developed e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) at South Punjab Secretariat.

The MoU was signed by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor. PITB DG IT-Operation Faisal Yousaf and PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif were also present along with other senior officials.

According to the MoU, office automation through e-FOAS would transform the work climate and workflow of all the government departments at South Punjab Secretariat while ensuring transparency. Additionally, implementation of HRMIS will help in digitising human resource operations including updated employees’ records & attendance, transfers and postings, promotions and retirement ensuring efficiency and transparency.