â€˜MQM-London hitmanâ€™ held

A worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) allegedly involved in over half a dozen targeted killings was arrested on Tuesday. The suspect is identified as Fahim alias Javed Inqilabi, son of Abdus Sami. He was rounded up by officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to a press release issued by CTD Operations SSP Arif Aziz, the arrest was made following CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamidâ€™s directives issued in view of a surge in targeted killings in the city.

The arrested suspect, during preliminary interrogation, revealed that he along with his companions, namely Zafar alias Faisal and Arshad alias Chohta Asad, had killed at least seven people in parts of the city, including Landhi, Korangi and Zaman Town, after abducting them.

They had dumped the bodies of two persons, namely Muhabbat Khan and Samiullah, at a plot owned by then MQM provincial assembly member Aleemur Rehman in Sector 51-C.