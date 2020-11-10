close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
Corruption reference against Khursheed Shah, 18 others adjourned

SUKKUR: The Judge of Accountability Court, Sukkur, here on Monday adjourned the hearing of Rs1.23 billion corruption reference against Syed Khursheed Shah and 18 others till November 19. This was done on account of release on parole of Syed Khursheed Shah by the Home Department, Sindh, for 96 hours to attend the funeral rites of his niece. The co-accused in the reference attended the Accountability Court, Sukkur. The court by accepting the counsels' request fixed 19 November for hearing the case.

