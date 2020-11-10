Okara Seniors, Lahore Kings record big wins

LAHORE: Okara Seniors and Lahore Kings registered comfortable vicotries in the two matches played in the 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup on Monday.

At Shah Faisal Ground, Okara Seniors defeated Bostan Seniors by 8 wickets. Bostan Seniors scored 168 all out in 29.2 overs. Captain Atif Miraj Khan scored 33, Muhammad Mubeen 27, Rana Tahir Rasheed 23, Muhammad Aslam 26 and Shahbaz Akhtar 21. Amir Touseef got 3/23, Hafiz Khalid 3/26 and Abid Hussain 2/26.