Passenger held for bringing quail on flight

PESHAWAR: A passenger carrying a quail bird with him on a flight was arrested at the Bacha Khan Airport on Sunday. According to officials, a passenger entered the plane with the bird in his pocket, and during the flight took it out and started playing with it. When an air hostess enquired about it, he became angry with her. On arrival at the Peshawar airport, the pilot called the Airport Security Force (ASF), who arrested the passenger along with his quail. Later on, after a written apology, he was released, and the ASF officials took the quail into their custody.