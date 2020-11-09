Vision of new Pakistan is as per ideas of Iqbal: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal has said Iqbal woke the Muslims of the subcontinent from ignorance through his enlightened poetry and thoughts.

“He was the preacher of unity and solidarity of Muslims. Allama Iqbal made humanity the object of his message by rising above racial and geographical boundaries. The message of the poet of the East still provides guidance to us. Iqbal invigorated the young generation for marching towards revolution and highlighted the glory of Islam. Pakistan will become a moderate and a welfare state by following the thoughts and philosophy of Allama Iqbal. The best way to pay homage to Allama Iqbal is to implement his thoughts and philosophy. Through his thought-provoking poetry, Allama Muhammad Iqbal gave us a lesson of self-respect, high morals, justice, straightforwardness and democracy, the CM said.

He said the vision of a new Pakistan is exactly in accordance with the ideas and philosophy of Allama Iqbal. PTI government will bring Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal on road to prosperity and development. Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving a practical shape to Iqbal’s Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the nation from the corrupt and gang of plunderers. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are determined to reshape Pakistan according to the ideas and philosophy of Allama Iqbal, Buzdar said.

He said Allama Iqbal occupied the status of an intellectual reformer and leader for the youth. He believed that qualities of justice, faith, self-respect and kindness for humanity can guarantee the development of Muslims. There is a dire need to understand the concept of Iqbal’s Pakistan. Following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal is the prime need of the time for setting up a free, justifiable socio-economic system. Pakistan will get a prominent political and socio-economic position among the comity of the nation with the true interpretation of Iqbal’s ideas and philosophy, the CM said. Today, we as a nation have to reaffirm our commitment to make the philosophy of Allama Iqbal as our beacon, he added.