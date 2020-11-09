PUTA announces boycott of UoP activities

PESHAWAR: The teaching fraternity of the University of Peshawar has decided not to attend official meetings and other activities until the university administration addresses their genuine problems such as holding selection board and Syndicate meetings at the earliest.

The decision was taken in the general body meeting of the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA), which was held here on Sunday with its president Dr Fazle Nasir in the chair.

The meeting discussed the details of PUTA’s committee meeting with the acting vice-chancellor. The meeting was informed that the meeting had failed to bear any fruit as the administration failed to listen to and resolve the long waiting issues of the teachers.

The committee was clearly told that the selection board and Syndicate meetings would not be possible until the appointment of a new vice-chancellor. The meeting decided that after the cold-shoulder response of the university administration, the teachers’ representative body had directed all the deans and chairpersons to stay away from all the official meetings.

The university administration postponed the Syndicate meeting about two weeks ago, causing unrest among the teachers.