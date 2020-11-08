Nawaz Medical reports: IHC bench to hear plea seeking probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday constituted a special bench to hear a petition seeking investigation into medical reports of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif through a commission. A special bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, will hear the plea on November 24. The main Al-Azizia and Avenfield reference hearings have been set for the same day. The petitioner, Zaman Mughal, has filed a petition asking the court to investigate the reports after multiple ministers made statements about their veracity.