Coronavirus claims two more lives in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: COVID-19 claimed two more lives in Bahawalpur during last 24 hours.

According to COVID-19 focal person Dr Muhammad Zakir, some 16 people were tested positive for coronavirus and total number of the infected persons has reached to 260 who are quarantined at their houses and admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and BVH.

He said eight infected persons are admitted to ICU. He said during the last 24 hours, some 783 coronavirus tests were conducted and Qudrat Elahi Chan of Bahawalpur and Aashiq Hussain Lashari of Mehrabwala died of Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

POETRY RECITATION CONTEST HELD: An inter university competition of poetry recitation was organized in the Department of Persian under the title of "Jashan-e-Iqbal". Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal's poem "Shikwah" was selected for the recitation. The event was moderated by Nawal Mehdi, Senior Vice President, and Tariq Aziz Baloch, Press Secretary, IUB Literary Society.

Agha Sadaf Mehdi, Senior Producer, IUB, was the guest of honour. Dr Rozina Anjum Naqvi presides the event and Prof Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Islamic Learning was the Chief Guest. Prof. Dr. Faizul Hassan Naseem, Former Chairman, Department of Biochemistry & Biotechnology, while other judges included Dr. Liaqat Ali, Department of Urdu and Iqbaliat, Zeeshan Tabassum, Department of Urdu & Iqbaliat and co adviser of Literary Society, and Dr. Hamid Nawaz Khan, Department of Agriculture Extension Education, and co advisor of Literary Society.

Some 24 students from different departments of the varsity participated in the contest and recited two verses from the Shikwah .

Dr. Rozina Anjum Naqvi in her presidential address described the Allama Iqbal's philosophy in his poem "Shikwsh". Prof Dr Faizul Hassan Naseem also highlighted Allama Iqbal’s philosophy regarding science and announced the results of the competition.