Drugs worth Rs120m seized, one held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department claimed to have seized 45 kilogram Ice and 24 kilogram charas worth Rs120 million and arrested the alleged drug smuggler in an action on Thursday.

Briefing media here, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Dera Region, Director Dr Eid Badshah, Excise and Taxation Officer Khalid Khalil, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Fahim Khan Wazir and Station House Officer (Excise) Faisal Khan said that they constituted three teams after receiving intelligence-based information about the smuggling of huge quantity of drugs to Peshawar via Draban. The teams headed by SHO (Excise) Faisal Khan barricaded the road and started the checking of vehicles.

In the meantime, they said a vehicle (Sindh D-2065) appeared from Darazinda, which was signaled to stop for checking. However, the driver sped away the vehicle. The officials added that the fleeing vehicle was chased and finally intercepted. Upon thorough search, the team recovered 45 kilogram Ice and 24 kilogram charas worth Rs120 million from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.