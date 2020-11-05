Pak Army to ensure protection of people along LoC: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps on Wednesday.

The COAS was given comprehensive briefing on prevalent situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and operational preparedness of the formations. He said that Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along LoC. The COAS appreciated resilience of Kashmiri population, who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LOC. The COAS was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment. General Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard.