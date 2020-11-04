It hurts when someone calls you a traitor: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq has once again defended his recent speech in the National Assembly and said whatever he said about the PTI government was true.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, he said he had already explained his words. He said whatever he said about the government was true.

Defending his speech, Ayaz Sadiq said it was a recent statement of Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry that was against the national interests rather than his statement.

“It was Fawad Chaudhry’s statement that was against the national interest. You should speak in a manner that serves you national interest and not in a manner which may be subjected to other interpretations,” Sadiq said.

Ayaz said he had defeated Imran Khan in two general elections and that was why the PM held a personal grudge against him.