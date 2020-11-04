It hurts when someone calls you a traitor: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq has once again defended his recent speech in the National Assembly and said whatever he said about the PTI government was true.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, he said he had already explained his words. He said whatever he said about government was true.

Defending his speech, Ayaz Sadiq said it was a recent statement of Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry that was against the national interests rather than his statement. “It was Fawad Chaudhry’s statement that was against the national interest. You should speak in a manner that serves you national interest and not in a manner which may be subjected to other interpretations,” Sadiq said.

The PML-N leader said he had defeated Prime Minister Imran Khan in two general elections and that was why the PM held a personal grudge against him. He condemned the putting up of banners in Lahore showing his pictures along with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. “It hurts when someone continually calls you a traitor,” he added.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad sit-in for raise in support price of crops

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad staged a sit-in for pressing their demands including increase in support price of major crops.

The protesters marched towards the Punjab Assembly, but police stopped them at city’s main entry while setting up roadblocks from Thokar to Canal Road. The leadership of Kissan Ittehad demanded the government to fix wheat support price at Rs2000 per 40 kg and sugarcane at Rs 300 per 40kg. Farmers also demanded reducing power tariff for tube wells and availability of subsidised fertilizers. The PKI leaders later called off their strike after holding talks with provincial law minister. Kissan Ittehad Chairman Ch Muhammad Anwar asked the Punjab law minister for resolving their problems. The minister said government emphasis was on providing relief to the farmers. He assured the farmers of taking steps for providing relief to them under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.