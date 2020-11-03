Two â€˜robbersâ€™ killed in police encounter

Two suspected criminals were killed in an alleged encounter with police on Monday. According to the Sukkan police, the encounter took place near the Landhi Labour Square.

The police said two suspects riding a motorcycle were looting cash from a citizen who had withdrawn cash from a bank. As police personnel reached the crime scene and tried to intercept them, the robbers opened fire at them and tried to escape, the police added.

When police personnel fired in retaliation, both the suspects were killed, the police said, adding that weapons, a motorcycle, cell phones and looted cash were found in their possession. The bodies were taken to the JPMC, the police said, adding that the bodies were later kept at the hospitalâ€™s morgue as the deceased were yet to be identified.