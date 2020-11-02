Despite COAS’ assurance Karachi incident probe results not made public: Nawaz

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said despite COAS personal assurance, result of inquiry into abduction of IGP and Additional Inspector General of Police Sindh and storming of Maryam’s room hasn’t been made public.

Does this nation have the right to know the reasons for delay. The matter wasn’t so complicated to have taken more than few hours.

Nawaz said in a statement on twitter Sunday. Despite Gen Bajwa’s personal assurance result of inquiry into abduction of IG, AIG Sindh & storming of Maryam’s room hasn’t been made public.