Rs41.94 million aid for deserving students

Islamabad: By following its tradition of providing quality science & technology education to every talented Pakistani youth, FAST National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences (NUCES) Islamabad Campus offers an annual Financial Aid package worth PKR 41.94 million for deserving students.

FAST is a not-for-profit educational organization that charges subsidized fees from all its students. Realizing that even the subsidized fee may not be affordable for some of its students, FAST tries to arrange financial assistance in the form of loans for such deserving students. The Financial Aid applies to all three departments of FAST National University Islamabad Campus including Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, and Management Sciences.

As many as 263 students of the university’s Islamabad campus are benefiting from the facility. The university has approved 100% financial aid for 55 students, 85% for 6 students, 80% for 3 students, and 75% for as many as 63 students. Moreover, a financial aid of 60%, 50%, and 25% has been approved for 5, 94, and 37 students respectively. “FAST is the leader of technology education in Pakistan, and we don’t want our education to be accessible to the privileged few,” shares Dr. Waseem Ikram, FAST NUCES Campus Director Islamabad.