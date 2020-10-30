close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

SBP grant to volleyball

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

LAHORE: Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presented a cheque of Rs5 million to Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA) MB Javed at a ceremony at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

“Volleyball is a popular sport among the young generation and we will take every possible measure for the growth of volleyball in Punjab,” Bhutta said on this occasion.

Latest News

More From Sports