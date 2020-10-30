SBP grant to volleyball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presented a cheque of Rs5 million to Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA) MB Javed at a ceremony at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.
“Volleyball is a popular sport among the young generation and we will take every possible measure for the growth of volleyball in Punjab,” Bhutta said on this occasion.