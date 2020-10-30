tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to requisition the National Assembly session the next week, according to sources. The opposition leaders would submit a requisition the next week as the issues identified in their previous requisition had not been addressed properly during the session that concluded on Thursday. The government had planned to summon the NA in the third week of the next month.