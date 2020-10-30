close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

National Assembly session

National

 
October 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to requisition the National Assembly session the next week, according to sources. The opposition leaders would submit a requisition the next week as the issues identified in their previous requisition had not been addressed properly during the session that concluded on Thursday. The government had planned to summon the NA in the third week of the next month.

