KP CM orders enhanced security, improved intelligence gathering

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed police to make fool-proof security arrangements and improve intelligence gathering to pre-empt terror incidents. He said this while chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in the province, said an official handout.

Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Home Ikramullah, Peshawar Commissioner Amjad Ali Khan, and police officers attended the meeting. The current security situation in the province with special reference to the recent bomb blast in the provincial capital was reviewed in detail.