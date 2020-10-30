No need for any guarantors: Fazl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically said on Thursday there was no need for any guarantors for fulfilment of the opposition demands. He was talking to the media at Gulgasht Madrasa Qasimul Uloom after attending a meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) south Punjab district and tehsil office-bearers.