No need for any guarantors: Fazl

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically said on Thursday there was no need for any guarantors for fulfilment of the opposition demands. He was talking to the media at Gulgasht Madrasa Qasimul Uloom after attending a meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) south Punjab district and tehsil office-bearers.