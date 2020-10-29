55 species of butterflies exist in Margalla Hills

Islamabad: As many as 55 species of butterflies still exist in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) out of these 24 are ‘common’, 28 ‘fairly common’ and three are ‘very rare’.

According to the Himalayan Wildlife Foundation, the butterflies in the MHNP belong to seven families including papilionidae, pieridae, dananidae, nymphalidae, hespiridae, satyridae and lycaenidae.

Its report pointed out that the Margalla hills with their diversity of habitats, including the floral beds of the bungalows of Islamabad in the close vicinity, profusion of plants and flowers, and abundant sunshine, are natural heaven for variety of species of butterflies

Interestingly, these butterflies are attracted to bright flowers and need to feed on nectar. When they do this their bodies collect pollen and carry it to other plants. This helps fruits, vegetables and flowers to produce new seeds. Many plant species in the Margalla hills need pollinators like bees and butterflies to reproduce.

While the larvae of butterflies eat soft foliage of various plants, the adults feed on nectar and they need water. The butterflies of the MHNP fly during the day and are usually present wherever the flowers are.

The report said some species assemble in large numbers at their salt licks while some are fond of rotting fruits. Certain parasitic wasps kill the larvae of butterflies and several species of birds look for them to feed to their nestlings.

“Even the adult butterflies fall prey to some insectivorous birds as well as the carnivorous Kestrel. They are clearly an important part of the food chain in nature,” it said.

The butterflies are so sensitive to habitat and climate change, so the experts are also monitoring them as one way of observing the wider effects of habitat fragmentation and climate change.