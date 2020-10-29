Man stabs wife, her friend to death in name of honour

A man allegedly killed his wife and her friend apparently in the name of honour after finding them together at his house in Surjani Town on Wednesday.

Responding to calls, police and rescuers reached a slum house in Sector 4-D and rushed the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the victims were identified as 35-year-old Naheed, wife of Arshad, and her 24-year-old friend as Salman.

SHO Rao Nazim of the Surjani Town Police Station said Arshad, son of Abdul Ghaffar, stabbed his wife and her friend with a knife. Police seized the knife and arrested the suspect, who, during the initial course of interrogation, said he had married the woman about 19 years ago and had doubts that his wife had illicit relations with Salman. The SHO said Arshad had a tyre puncture shop and had recently shifted to Surjani Town. The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the double murder.