Swati given one week to remove discrepancies in his assets

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday heard a case about discrepancies in the assets of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati and gave him one week’s time to remove them.

The minister was directed to sit with the political finance wing and resolve the issue of assets discrepancies, and adjourned the hearing till Nov 11.

The assets discrepancy case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was heard by Altaf Ibrahim-led four-member bench. Siddiqui was asked to remove those differences and hearing was adjourned till Nov 11.

The four-member Altaf Ibrahim-led bench also took up intra-party election case of Pervez Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) on Tuesday, and adjourned the hearing till Nov 11 with a direction to party’s election committee member Siddique Mirza to submit a written reply till the next date of hearing.

The same ECP bench heard a case about Awami Justice Party office-bearers. The hearing was adjourned till Nov 4 after party chairman’s counsel told the bench party’s constitution was being improved and six office-bearers was being changed.