Cabinet slams France for hurting Muslimsâ€™ sentiments

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday condemned the French president for hurting the sentiments of Muslims and asserted that the blasphemy of the holy prophet (PBUH) is absolutely unacceptable for any Muslim.

The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, took notice of blasphemous sketches of the holy prophet (PBUH) and the harm they caused to the sentiments ofMuslims. The cabinet reiterated that the sentiments of Muslims would be fully expressed at every available forum regarding the blasphemous sketches. In this regard, the concerns of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah will be conveyed to the world, using the OIC platform.