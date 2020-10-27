The words we heard at the third rally staged by the joint opposition's PDM, in Quetta, were not entirely expected. While the usual remarks about government incompetence and mismanagement were heard from the major leaders gathered in the city, there were also some unexpected gestures. For the first time, crimes committed against the country's people, and notably the people of Balochistan, were brought out into the open by almost all the speakers, including Mian Nawaz Sharif, who was speaking on a video link from London. In another video link, this time from Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised tough questions about how the government had assumed power and what was being done to bring an end to enforced disappearances. The same issue was brought up by Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her powerful address, which showed she is gradually emerging as a potential leader of the PML-N. Maryam expressed solidarity with the Baloch people both by donning a Baloch dress and – more significantly – interacting with the families of missing persons.

Yes, to the more cynical among us these may be photo opportunities. Yes, we should indeed ask why parties such as the PML-N and the PPP which have been in power themselves – and more than once – did not act more strongly to undo the injustices experienced by Balochistan while they were in power. However, cynics are reminded then that at the moment what is most relevant is what is happening right now and right in our midst. We see journalists vanish and come back; we see activists vanish and sometimes come back and sometimes never return; we see Mohsin Dawar, an elected member of the National Assembly, not being allowed to enter Quetta.

The response from the PTI government is hardly unexpected. Spokespersons and ministers of the government have simply accused PDM leaders of being traitors, linked in nexus to India and Israel. The government needs to show maturity and answer some of the questions being raised. Or if not answer the questions then at the very least make sure that we don't once again go down the oft-used path (in our history) of labelling opposition politicians as traitors or disloyal to the country. The political discourse has shifted in the country, and there is open talk perhaps for the first time about issues that were once whispered about. No doubt, all this will require some relearning of response mechanisms as well. It is indeed time we looked into the grievances people from marginalised areas of the country hold. It is time we passed the mic to them and invited them on to the stage of national politics. In that respect, Quetta's rally on Sunday did give some enduring optics and words. As always, we have no idea which way the winds will blow. For now, the opposition sounds adamant on its stance regarding the government.