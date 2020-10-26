close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
October 26, 2020

Girl drowns while taking selfie

October 26, 2020

MANSEHRA: A young tourist girl drowned after she fell into the Kunhar River in Kaghan valley while taking a selfie. “The local divers rescued the girl from the river and shifted her to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, Ghulam Mustaf, the SHO Kaghan Police Station, told reporters. Rimsha, 16, was on a recreational trip to Kaghan valley along with her family from Lahore and fell into the Kunhar River while making a selfie.

The local shifted her to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The body of Muhammad Hussain, who had drowned in Indus River in Thakot area last week, couldn’t be fished out as yet.

