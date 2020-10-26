Afghan VP blames Taliban for attack on education center

KABUL: Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish has blamed the Taliban for the deadly bombing near an education center in the west of Kabul which, according to sources, killed 30 people and wounded 70, mostly students.

Danish, in a series of tweets, called on the people to come together and get ready “for tougher days.” He asked Afghanistan’s allies, especially the United States and the United Nations, to prevent the ruthless killing of the people of Afghanistan “by the Taliban.” “It was a terrorist incident that was the continuation of crimes by the Taliban and their allies, crimes against the people of Afghanistan, education centers, holy places and clinics.,” said Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Affairs Ministry. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, according to AFP.