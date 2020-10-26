If serious in getting rid of PTI govt...: ‘Opposition should resign from parliament’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said if the opposition parties resign from parliament and assemble on streets, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government cannot survive even for one day.

If Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) seriously want to dislodge the government, which had destroyed every sector in the country, they must resign from the parliament and take to the streets. The JI will also resign from assemblies the day the opposition parties tender resignations, he said while addressing a training workshop for the Jamaat leaders and workers at Mansoora on Sunday.

He made it clear that the JI would never become part of any political alliance aiming at achieving self-interests instead of focusing on the real public issues. “The JI is launching a movement against rulers responsible for price-hike and interest-based economy from Nov 1,” he announced, saying masses would be mobilised against the skyrocketing prices, unemployment and interest-based economy. He warned the government to solve the problems or get ready to go home.

The PML-N and the PPP, he said, had already deceived masses during their tenures and now it was the turn of the PTI. It was a fact that people were no more ready to bear with the three parties who had proved to be the sides of the same coin.

It was also a reality that the feudal lords, mafias and the agents of the imperialistic powers were part three parties and they had no interest in the betterment of the country, he said adding that masses had already tested the so-called democratic governments of the three parties and military rules and witnessed the destruction of the country.

“People want Nizam-e-Mustafa now as this is the only solution to the problems of the country,” Senator Siraj said adding that Imran Khan government made tall claims to introduce a fair, impartial and powerful accountability system and to bring reforms in education and health sectors. But, he added, the destruction of three sectors remained the top priority of the PTI government during past two years. He said a tainted and politically motivated anti-corruption drive not only damaged the public trust but also made the country a laughing stock in the entire world. The PTI, he added, damaged the Kashmir cause and its foreign policy isolated the country in the world.

He directed the JI workers to start contacting masses in every village, town and city and asked them to be part of the JI if they wanted to see the country as a real Islamic welfare state.