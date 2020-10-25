TTP has become active with Indian funding: Rashid

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere, however Pakistani politics can see some major disturbances, said Sheikh Rashid while talking to media on Saturday at the Lahore Railway Headquarters.

“The prime minister is ready for consultations but he will not give NRO to anyone. If governments could be overthrown due to public meetings and rallies, the PTI had staged a sit-in for 125 days. Jharoo will be swept from December 31 to February 20.”

“The Pakistan Army and the government are on the same page. Ninety per cent people love the army. People of Pakistan are standing with the Pak Army and they pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Pak armed forces for the integrity of the country,” he said.

He said 10 per cent people are disappointed and defeat-stricken. Their children are foreign citizenship-holders and Iqama holders. He warned that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has become active with the funding of India. Pakistani politics can see some disturbances because clash with institutions ruins the politics.

He said Imran Khan is trying to bring back Nawaz Sharif while cases against Shahbaz Sharif are serious in nature.

He said politicians will repent. Because consultations never come to an end in politics, therefore, I am saying the PPP is playing in a better way. There will be a time when the PPP will not agree with the PDM on certain matters.

He said eight more trains would be privatized from November 12, besides revival of Rail Car running between Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 30. He said: “I want private parties to come forward and run their freight trains using railways infrastructure and properties.” He said online booking of freight trains has been started to stop irregularities. He said the Pakistan Railways has given four freight trains to private parties under public private partnership.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team would overcome the problem of price hike soon.