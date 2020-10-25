close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2020

Man killed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2020

Karachi : A 25-year-old man was gunned down in the Ibrahim Hdyeri area on Saturday.

Nasir Khan, son of Gul Khan, along with two of his companions, was going to their rest house on a motorcycle after buying foods when an unknown man, also riding a motorcycle, opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

Latest News

More From Lahore