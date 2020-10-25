Man killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi : A 25-year-old man was gunned down in the Ibrahim Hdyeri area on Saturday.
Nasir Khan, son of Gul Khan, along with two of his companions, was going to their rest house on a motorcycle after buying foods when an unknown man, also riding a motorcycle, opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.