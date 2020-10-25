Peshawar BRT resumes after a month

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service resumed in Peshawar on Saturday after spontaneous fires in some of its buses forced its closure for more than a month.

The bus service was suspended temporarily on September 16 over safety issues after fires erupted in two buses in Hayatabad, according to state media.

On the BRTs return to the roads, the administration advised all the commuters to wear face masks and strictly follow preventive measures regarding Covid-19. A day earlier, a BRT spokesman said the service was resuming after all the buses were thoroughly examined and the necessary changing of some equipment that were believed to have caused the fires. Chinese experts had been flown in to check the buses.

The Chinese engineers examined all the buses and changed some equipment, including its capacitors, the spokesman said, adding: “The buses are now safe and ready for travelling.” The spokesman said after testing, the buses were found safe in all respects. He said investigation of fire, load, testing of equipment was also completed.