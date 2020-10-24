Six COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Six COVID-19 patients died while 146 new infections were confirmed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the toll of fatalities stayed at 2,329 in the province, while confirmed cases of corona reached 102,253.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,957 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,504,459in the province. Twelve patients recovered during the last 24 hours raising the number of total recovered patients in Punjab to 97,301.

dengue CASE: One more patient was confirmed positive of dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 165 this year so far.

According to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the new patient was confirmed as dengue virus positive in Khanewal district. Five dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever occurred in Punjab this year.

WHO on polio: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has once again called for concerted efforts to eradicate polio from the surface of the earth.

Addressing a seminar on “One Day, One Focus: Ending Polio” here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Friday, WHO National Surveillance Coordinator for Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman said a total of 79 cases of polio had been reported so far this year as compared to 147 last year.

The seminar was organised in collaboration with Emergency Operation Centre Punjab to commemorate World Polio Day which is observed on 24 October every year.

UHS Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer said the day must serve as a reminder that now more than ever we need to have social, political and global will to make polio the second human disease in history to be wiped from the earth. Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman admitted that 2019 had been a crises year so far as efforts for eradication of crippling disease were concerned.