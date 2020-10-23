close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 23, 2020

â€˜Clean Karachiâ€™ campaign launched

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 23, 2020

The Clean Karachi campaign has been formally launched under the aegis of the newly-formed Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) comprising the federal and provincial authorities and other stakeholders to carry out development works in the city.

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday formally launched the campaign to ensure cleanliness in the city. The sewerage system of Karachi was being revamped under the newly-launched Clean Karachi campaign.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, KWSB, and all district municipal corporations had been taking active part in the campaign.

Latest News

More From Karachi