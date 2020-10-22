IHC asked to form team to probe validity of Nawaz Sharif’s medical report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the case, seeking verification of Nawaz Sharif's medical reports, to chief justice for shifting the matter to special bench, hearing identical cases.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC, who presided over the bench, remarked that a special bench was already hearing the identical petitions about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and it was appropriate that such matter should also be shifted to the same bench.

The petitioner, Muhammad Zaman Gilani, appeared before the court along with his lawyer Ahmed Raza. The petition stated that Nawaz Sharif had been engaged only in activities to malign the state in-stitutions, instead of gett-ing medical treatment abroad.

It alleged that the accused had been supporting Indian policies through his controversial speeches. It further said that the petitioner had already submitted applications to FIA, NAB and Health Department to interrogate the medical reports of former prime minister, but nothing availed.

The petitioner prayed the court to form an investigation team to probe the authenticity of Nawaz Sharif's medical reports. The petitioner had named Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Health Services, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, former PM Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif, Health Department Punjab, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and CCPO Lahore as respondents in the case. Meanwhile, the copies of advertisements in newspapers for summoning Nawaz Sharif in NAB references had been displayed at IHC's premises and its entrance.