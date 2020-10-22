close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Our Correspondent 
October 22, 2020

Rotary Club Sindh-Balochistan Tennis from November 1

Sports

Our Correspondent Â 
October 22, 2020

KARACHI: The inaugural Rotary Club Sindh-Balochistan Executive Tennis Championship will be held from November 1 here at DA Central Club.

Events in the tournament are menâ€™s singles, under-21 boys singles, under-21 girls singles, under-15 ball boys singles and tennis coaches menâ€™s singles.

The last date of entry in the tournament is October 26.

Khalid Rehmani, Secretary Rotary Club Sports, will act as the referee. Farzana Khan will be the tournament coordinator.

