Online services

Getting a driving license in Karachi is a tedious task. The Driving License Sindh department must review the working of its online portal and make sure that its pre-appointment services are available.
Every day, I fail to book an online appointment. The authorities should look into this matter and resolve it in a timely manner.
Muhammad Yousuf
Karachi