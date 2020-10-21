Lawyers’ protest enters fourth day in KP

PESHAWAR: The lawyers continued their strike on Tuesday and boycotted court proceedings on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to register protest against amendments to the civil law procedure.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council had announced a five-day strike from October 17 to October 21 against the proposed amendments to the civil law procedures. The council demanded that its opinions and recommendations should be included in the civil law procedures amendments.

The proceedings at the Peshawar High Court and its subordinate courts could not be held due to the protest of lawyers in Peshawar. As a result, the litigants suffered as their cases could not be heard.

The bar council in its statement reiterated its stance that the government must consider its recommendations and suggestions while making amendments to the civil law procedures. The lawyers’ body had warned that if their recommendations were not considered then they would go on strike.