Shahbaz Sharif arrested on Imran’s orders: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said it was proven in the court on Tuesday that Shahbaz Sharif was not arrested in any case inquiry but on the orders of the vengeful, shameless, incompetent, corrupt, selected and imposed Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media outside an accountability court here, she said that for the entire time, Shahbaz was in custody after the recent arrest. He was interrogated for less than 15 minutes.

This, she said, shows that there is no objective, legal or constitutional reason for Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest other than to sabotage the PDM movement by abducting the opposition leader. She said the NAB-Niazi alliance has nothing to ask because Shahbaz has already answered all questions. She said the NAB reference is based on information and answers provided by Shahbaz himself, yet they arrested him because Imran wants it.

The former Information minister said the Saaf Pani project closure proves that Shahbaz was absolutely clean and all accusations in this regard are politically-motivated. She said from power plants, road networks, mass transit public transport metros to hospitals and schools, Shahbaz completed projects worth over a trillion of rupees. But even with all government record on their disposal, historic misuse of government institutions for political victimization, harassment, threat and abduction, the selected and imposed PTI government has not been able to prove a single penny of corruption against Shahbaz.

She said Imran and his hoard of corrupt and incompetent thieves shamelessly inaugurated projects designed by Shahbaz. She pointed out that the NAB-Niazi alliance itself is not shutting cases against Shahbaz. Had this been true accountability, culprits behind mega corruption of Peshawar metro, Malam Jabba, Helicopter case, 23 illegal secret accounts, foreign funding and money laundering would have been held accountable, she said.

“The people of Pakistan can see through this shallow, vengeful, personal agenda-driven farce of accountability. They do not inquire about which case of Nawaz or Shahbaz is running in court. They want Imran to answer who stole their sugar, who stole their wheat and flour, who stole their medicine, who stole their fuel, who stole their jobs, who stole the shelter above their heads after promising 5 million homes and who dragged them to abject poverty and starvation with inflation”, she slammed. “Who do you think you’re threatening with your cheap, street-urchin language and gestures? Think twice before saying anything crass because you’ll be paid back in the same coin. Compose yourself, mind your language and zip the mouths of your rented mouthpieces. From this point onwards, it’s an eye for an eye. The whole country knows your shallow conduct, but at least learn to keep the dignity of the office of the prime minister you’ve been imposed on,” Marriyum told Imran. She said threatening those who have proven their transparency at all legal and international forums only makes Imran look worse.

Those who are already braving illegal abductions and imprisonment in death-row cells along with their daughters do not fear from such threats by a mentally-challenged, unqualified, insecure ego-maniac person, she said, adding that the entire world is berating Pakistan over the curbs on the opposition and the media. The arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman without a proof of corruption and the gagging of parliament are the hallmark of this fascist government, she said.

Marriyum said filing FIRs against PDM leaders through murderers, criminals and terrorists means nothing because the 220 million people of Pakistan have filed an FIR against the corrupt, incompetent and selected Imran Khan and his government.