Training classes under ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ from next week

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will restart training classes from October 26 under Skill for All’ (Hunarmand Pakistan) Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme. Executive Director (NAVTTC) Dr. Nasir Khan announced on Monday while saying that anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), will strictly be followed.

Talking to APP, he said all arrangements were finalized in this regard after which previously enrolled students were also intimated about resumption of classes by the affiliated institutions. Refuting the news item about closure of ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’, he said few classes under the programme were stopped in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The executive director said the government launched ‘Skill for All’ project in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money and set a target to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21. To a query, he said at least 37,000 young people were registered for traditional and high tech trades courses from across the country.