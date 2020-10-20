Youth kills mother for ‘honour’ in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALPUR: A youth Monday shot dead his mother for ‘honour’ in Bonga Balochan in the vicinity of Shaher Fareed police in district Bahawalnagar.

According to police, accused Zahir Abbas was not in favour of the second marriage of his mother with Mazher. Reportedly, his mother had gotten divorce from his father Allah Ditta several years ago. On the day of the incident, Zahir and his one accomplice shot dead Ghulam Sakina Bibi.

FIA ARRESTS CANTONMENT BOARD BUILDING INSPECTOR: FIA Bahawalpur Monday arrested building checker/inspector of Cantonment Board Bahawalpur on charges of receiving bribe. Reportedly, Muhammad Irfan received Rs 150,000 from one Muhammad Tariq for not demolishing an illegally constructed parking lot on Gulberg Road, Bahawalpur.

COMPETITION ORGANISED: Bahawalpur triathlon competition 2020 was held on Monday. The sports event was organised by Pakistan Army. Students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in the competition under the supervision of Dr Azhar Hussain, Advisor IUB Student Society. Hafiz Marjan Haider and Aqib Razzaq got 2nd position and won Rs 30,000 cash prize in university/college category.

Pak Army gift cycles to all eight participants of the IUB. Overall 350 athletes participated in the event across the country. IUB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob congratulated the varsity students for winning the prizes.