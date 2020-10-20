Ijtema to be held under SOPs: Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said Raiwind Ijtema is held every year, adding Insha Allah this time it will be held according to the agreed SOPs with the government committee. He visited along with Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi Raiwind Tableeghi Markaz and met Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Maulana Ehsan-ul-Haq, Maulana Ahmad Batla, Maulana Obeidullah Khurshid and Maulana Amir. On this occasion, prominent industrialist Mian Ahsan, Naeem Butt and Dr Nadeem Ashraf were present.