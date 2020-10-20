Zimbabwe team arrives in Islamabad today

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe cricketers are due to arrive in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to play two limited overs series against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe team left on Monday morning from their home country with a traveling squad of 20 players. The side has been in a secure bio-bubble camp for the past week for the final part of their preparations to minimize the risks of contracting Coronavirus ahead of the trip. They are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday and continue with their practice in isolation.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Managing Director Givemore Makoni arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning. They were received at the Islamabad International Airport by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director International Zakir Khan.

Zimbabwe itinerary: October 20: Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad; Oct 21-27: Isolation period & practice; Oct 28-29: Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium; Oct 30: 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium; November 1: 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Nov 3: 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium; Nov 4: Travel to Lahore; Nov 5-6: Practice at Gaddafi Stadium; Nov 7: 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium; Nov 8: 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium; Nov 10: 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium; Nov 12: Zimbabwe cricket team’s departure for Harare.