Power show

The PML-N is using the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to up the ante against the prime minister, his government and other powerful institutions. However, so far, we have no idea whether Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is supported by all parties that are part of the PDM.

There is no doubt that the political crisis in the country is rising. What is more worrisome is that this crisis is bound to have a negative effect on whatever economic recovery the country witnessed in the past few months. The political unrest in the country will also have devastating effects on both domestic and foreign investment and stock markets. Also, uncontrolled inflation, an increasing rate of unemployment and a rise in public and circular debts will add more unrest among the people. It is important that the PDM and real power brokers resolve this political crisis before it gets transformed into a severe economic crisis.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

*****

On October 16, leaders of the prominent opposition parties addressed a large gathering in Gujranwala where they made fiery speeches against the PTI-led government. Even though it is the right of the opposition parties to criticise the performance of the government, criticising the country’s prestigious institutions is not okay. Many senior politicians alleged that the powerful institutions helped Imran Khan and the PTI in the 2018 elections. But it was Mian Nawaz Sharif who without mincing any words named the people he thought are supporting the PTI.

Blaming state institutions will not be helpful at all. To get the desired results from the PDM, the opposition parties should talk about those issues which are making the lives of the people quite difficult. These issues include poverty, inflation and unemployment.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

*****

If the PDM’s rally was a circus, the PM shouldn’t have reacted. Our people love and respect the army for defending Pakistani borders and fighting terrorism. If the people are offended by the PML-N leader’s statement, they will reject him and his party during the elections. Also, the Pakistan Army has a dedicated department for conveying its message to the people. On that basis, the PM needn’t lose his sleep over the harsh language used by the former prime minister. The PM also hinted at the fact that Nawaz Sharif was groomed by a certain powerful man for his political career. Such arguments are insignificant.

In our country, labelling someone ‘traitor’ is quite common. But history says that the people who are liked by the majority of the people are often given this label. The PM should realise that his job is to deliver on his promises. The people who elected him were inspired by his slogan of change. They need to be saved from the incoming economic crisis. The reason for the large number of people at PDM rallies is the current government’s incompetence. Our PM should focus on improving the lives of Pakistanis. The people are tired of this accountability rhetoric and need affordable living. If the PTI-led government brings prices of essential items down to an affordable level, the total headcount at such protests will go down.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi