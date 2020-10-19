Six people killed in accidents in rural Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Six people were killed in different road accidents in Larkana, Jamshoro and Shahdadkot. Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Otha Chowk in Larkana, in which the rider, Gulzar Mangi and the pillion, Sumair Siyal were killed on the spot. In another incident of similar nature, a dumper truck hit a motorcycle on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro, killing three people, identified as Nadeem, Majid and Shabbir Palari. A speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist Muhammad Yaqoob in Shahdadkot..