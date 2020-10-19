Six people killed in accidents in rural Sindh

SUKKUR: Six people were killed in different road accidents in Larkana, Jamshoro and Shahdadkot. Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Otha Chowk in Larkana, in which the rider, Gulzar Mangi and the pillion, Sumair Siyal were killed on the spot. In another incident of similar nature, a dumper truck hit a motorcycle on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro, killing three people, identified as Nadeem, Majid and Shabbir Palari. A speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist Muhammad Yaqoob in Shahdadkot..