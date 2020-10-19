KP CM terms Nawaz’s diatribe as anti-state

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday condemned the diatribe of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif against army chief and termed it as anti-state.

“Such kind of statements can be expected only from the enemies of the country,” he said through a communique, adding that the Pak Army had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the country and thousands of security personnel have laid down their lives for the sake of the motherland.

“The entire nation holds the Pak Army in high esteem for the sacrifices rendered for the country and every individual stands shoulder to shoulder with the Army,” he added.

Terming it an attack on the entire army, the chief minister asked the patriotic workers of the PML-N to condemn the statement of their party head. He also held Nawaz Sharif responsible for all the economic ills in the country.

Despite being in power three times in the country, he said, Nawaz Sharif had done nothing for the people. "The government is making sincere efforts to pull the country out of e crises under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," Mahmood Khan said, adding the country was making progress in every field due to the sincere and tireless efforts of the government.