Lok Mela next month

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold the 10-day annual 'Lok Mela' from November 6 to November 15.

The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on November 6 with Minister for National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood in the chair.

The event is meant to promote indigenous folk heritage, create harmony among all federating units and provide a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, folk cuisine, cultural nights, folkloric performances and other many attractions.