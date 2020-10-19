Pervaiz Elahi blasts Nawaz Sharif for anti-state narrative

LAHORE: Independent candidate from NA-147 Sahiwal, Pir Haroon Zaman Shah Khagga, called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence here Sunday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q along with his colleagues.

He was accompanied by Waqas Khan, Peer Hassan Shah Sherazi, Rai Sajjad and Amjad Hassan Khan. Pervaiz Elahi said, “Nawaz Sharif cuts the tree of democracy under whose shadow he sits, what is this narrative, though Nawaz Sharif keeps clamouring democracy, democracy but when time comes for carrying democracy upward then he runs away leaving people alone behind, and then says give respect to vote, the nation has rejected Nawaz Sharif's anti-state narrative, he should do the work for which he has gone to London.”

Pir Haroon Zaman Shah said Nawaz Sharif had always played with the people’s sentiments, the vision of Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi was popular among the people, as respect which one got from Chaudhrys’ home was not available elsewhere, he added.

Meanwhile, PML-Q central leader Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that by defaming the national institutions Nawaz Sharif was doing politics of chaos, by giving anti-army statements on whose agenda he was following, he had not learnt any lesson from his past and had been punished for his misdeeds.

Addressing the party workers in different areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that PML-Q believed in service in politics, Pervaiz Elahi during his chief minister-ship gave such projects to the province about which none had thought earlier.

Kamil Agha also presided over a meeting of provincial organisation of PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan and Advisory Board. Maulana Hussain Ahmad, Provincial President Asadullah Khan, General Secretary Asif Ahmad, Additional General Secretary Maqbool Wali, acting Secretary Information Rashed Ali Anjum, Senior Vice-President Dilfraz Khan, Vice-President Mussarat Zafar Ghazi and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about party reorganisation and detailed interviews of candidates of all constituencies of Election 2020 were conducted after which names of various candidates were finalised for many constituencies and party tickets were distributed among them.