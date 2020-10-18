close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
October 18, 2020

Thesis defence

Islamabad

 
October 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Ph.D. Scholar of Business Administration Department, Iqra University, H-9 Islamabad Campus, Muhammad Akram registration no. 18499 will defend his Ph.D. dissertation titled 'Dynamic Connectedness among Financial Markets of Pakistan and its Major Trading Partners' on Tuesday (October 20), at 12:00 noon, says a press release.

He has completed his Ph.D. dissertation under supervision of Dr. Imran Riaz Malik.

